Lubbock- William D."Dub" Martin, 86 of Lubbock, passed from this life on the afternoon of April 30, 2020. He was born in Doole, Texas on December 19, 1933 to Obey and Merle Martin. He graduated from Melvin High School. Dub served in the United States Army. He married Mona Fay Armstrong, July 10, 1958. Dub was employed by Gristy Cleaners for 33 years after retiring he was pursued his passion for wood working and was employed at Boyds Refurnishing shop for 20 years. He was a member of South Crest Baptist Church, Red Raider Road Riders and West Texas Road Riders. Dub was preceded by his parents Obey and Merle Martin, a daughter Kim Bradley and his wife Mona Fay. He is survived by two sons, Jerry Martin of Baytown, Rickey G. Martin of Lubbock; one daughter, Cindy Boyd of Abernathy; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was also survived by two sisters Layayce McBee of Lubbock and Merdene Martin of Corpus Christy. Due to covid-19 requirements a private celebration of William's life will be held at 10 am, Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in the Abbey Chapel of Resthaven Funeral Home with interment to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. In Lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Meals on Wheels of Lubbock. Condolences and online guestbook can be found at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2020