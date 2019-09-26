|
Lubbock- William (Bill) Martin Langston, 90, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 in Lubbock, Texas.
Bill was born March 19, 1929 in Temple, TX to Roy and Lida Langston. He graduated from Howard Payne University in Brownwood, Texas and received his Master's in Seminary Theological Studies from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He was a Baptist Music and Education Director for many years. In 1969, Bill moved his family to Lubbock, Texas and began his career as a counselor for Texas Rehabilitation Commission. After 25 years of a meaningful career, he and his wife enjoyed several years of traveling the world.
As a vocalist in the Lubbock Civic Choral and a season ticket holder to the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra for several years, Bill continued to enjoy his love for music. He continued his life of service volunteering at Texas Tech Health Science Center.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne Lott Langston and brother, Walter Langston.
Those left to cherish his memory are children: David Kyle Langston and wife Teresa of Lubbock, Texas, Steven Leslie Langston of Granbury, Texas, and Rosanna Langston and wife Karen Marshall of Lubbock, Texas; grandchildren: Rachael Langston of San Francisco, California, Adam Langston of Castro Valley, California, Michael Fiedler of Arlington, Texas, Megan Langston of San Antonio, Texas, Sargent Dustin Marshall of Clarksville, Tennessee and five great grandchildren.
Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life at 10:00 am on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Resthaven's Abbey Chapel in Lubbock, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra at 601 Avenue K, Lubbock, Texas 79401. Please visit www.resthavenfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019