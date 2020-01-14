Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
Resources
More Obituaries for William McGraw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Mason "Quick Draw" McGraw Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Mason "Quick Draw" McGraw Jr. Obituary
Lubbock- William Mason "Quick Draw" McGraw, Jr., age 90, of Lubbock, Texas, passed away January 10th, 2020.

The funeral service will be held at 10am Wednesday January 15th at First Baptist Church Lubbock, Texas, in the Ford Chapel.

Visitation will be held from 5pm - 7pm Tuesday January 14th at Resthaven Funeral Home. Bill was born May 3, 1929 in Alabama but grew up in Atlanta, Georgia. Upon graduating High School he moved to Macon, Georgia to attend Mercer University. While in college Bill worked for Sears Roebuck, where he

met the love of his life, Thelma Emilio. They married in June 1953. After college Bill joined the Army as an

Infantry Officer. While in the Army he was called to the ministry. He attended seminary in New Orleans, Louisiana. Bill served as a Baptist minster in central Georgia for several years before entering the Air Force in 1965 as a Chaplain. He served for over 20 years traveling the world ministering to military families. His assignments included: Nellis AFB, NV; Clark AFB, Philippines; Malmstrom AFB, MT; Lackland AFB, TX; Sondestrom, Greenland, Altus AFB, OK; K.I. Sawyer AFB, MI; Andersen AFB, Guam;

Reese AFB, TX; and Lowery AFB, CO. It was a wonderful life full of adventure for a boy from humble beginnings in Georgia. Bill retired in Lubbock and was active at First Baptist Church; involved in hospital

ministry with St. Mary's and was the Director of Pastoral Care at Grand Court before retiring in 2014 to

devote his time to caring for his beloved wife, Thelma. He is survived by 2 sisters, his children, grand children and great grandson. He is proceeded in death by his wife of 62 years, Thelma. In lieu of flowers

memorial donations may be made to Buckner Children's Home

logo


logo

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -