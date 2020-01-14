|
|
Lubbock- William Mason "Quick Draw" McGraw, Jr., age 90, of Lubbock, Texas, passed away January 10th, 2020.
The funeral service will be held at 10am Wednesday January 15th at First Baptist Church Lubbock, Texas, in the Ford Chapel.
Visitation will be held from 5pm - 7pm Tuesday January 14th at Resthaven Funeral Home. Bill was born May 3, 1929 in Alabama but grew up in Atlanta, Georgia. Upon graduating High School he moved to Macon, Georgia to attend Mercer University. While in college Bill worked for Sears Roebuck, where he
met the love of his life, Thelma Emilio. They married in June 1953. After college Bill joined the Army as an
Infantry Officer. While in the Army he was called to the ministry. He attended seminary in New Orleans, Louisiana. Bill served as a Baptist minster in central Georgia for several years before entering the Air Force in 1965 as a Chaplain. He served for over 20 years traveling the world ministering to military families. His assignments included: Nellis AFB, NV; Clark AFB, Philippines; Malmstrom AFB, MT; Lackland AFB, TX; Sondestrom, Greenland, Altus AFB, OK; K.I. Sawyer AFB, MI; Andersen AFB, Guam;
Reese AFB, TX; and Lowery AFB, CO. It was a wonderful life full of adventure for a boy from humble beginnings in Georgia. Bill retired in Lubbock and was active at First Baptist Church; involved in hospital
ministry with St. Mary's and was the Director of Pastoral Care at Grand Court before retiring in 2014 to
devote his time to caring for his beloved wife, Thelma. He is survived by 2 sisters, his children, grand children and great grandson. He is proceeded in death by his wife of 62 years, Thelma. In lieu of flowers
memorial donations may be made to Buckner Children's Home
