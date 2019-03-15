|
Lubbock- William N. "Bill" Butler, 95, of Lubbock, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in Lubbock. He was born in November of 1923 and adopted by Alexander William and Winnie May Butler that same year. He grew up and attended schools in Whitedeer, Texas. Bill joined the Army Air Corps in November of 1942, serving his country for four years. He married the love of his life, Faye, on October 25, 1953 in Clovis, New Mexico and the couple celebrated 65 years together. Faye preceded him in death on July 31, 2018. Bill worked for American Equipment and Trailer beginning in 1956 and retired in 1998 after 42 years of service. He was a member of AMBUCS and served many years on the ABC Rodeo Committee. In addition to Faye, he was also preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Kay Turner, a son, Gary Anderson and a granddaughter Kathryn Elston. Those left behind to cherish his memory are a daughter, Nell Elston and husband, Mack, two sons; Joe Baxter and wife Debbie and Mike Baxter, grandchildren; Tonya Turner, Jennifer Cruz and husband Michael, Mary Pressler and husband, Nate, Mike Turner and Phil Baxter and 8 great grandchildren. A funeral service to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Resthaven's Mausoleum Chapel. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. The family suggests memorials to Lubbock Meals on Wheels or ALS.org or a . The family would also like to thank the staff at Wilshire on 4th, Area Community Hospice, and Legacy of Love Hospice for the loving care extended to Bill. Online condolences may be offered at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019