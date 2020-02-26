|
|
Lubbock- William Nelson (Bill) Brown passed away peacefully on February 23rd, 2020 at Crown Point Health Suites in Lubbock where had been receiving long term care. Rosary for William Nelson (Bill) Brown, 89, will be recited at the Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers at 7:00 PM on Friday, February 28, 2020, with a celebration of the Mass at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020