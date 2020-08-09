1/1
William Paul "Bill" English
Lubbock- William Paul (Bill) English, age 90, of Lubbock, passed away August 6, 2020. He was born on November 11, 1929 in Dexter, Georgia to the late Herbert H. and Seffie Mae English, and grew up in Thomaston, Georgia. Bill enlisted in the United States Air Force and served during the Korean War. He married the love of his life, Betty Sue House of Amherst, Texas on January 13, 1951. They made their home in Lubbock and enjoyed 66 years of marriage. Betty preceded him in death in December 2016. Bill worked in medical sales in and around the Lubbock area for over 30 years. Bill is also preceded in death by brothers Hal, Phil and Perry English and sisters Willette Watts and Faye Hopkins. He leaves behind three children, daughter Dru English of Little Rock AR. and sons, Paul and Steven English of Lubbock, two grandsons; Dr. Jeff Palmer and wife Amy of Little Rock, AR., and Shawn English and wife, Charleigh of Greenwood, AR.; and six great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at 11 AM, Monday, August 10, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Park with Rev. Bill Titus officiating. The family will receive friends and relatives an hour prior to services at Resthaven Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest a donation to your favorite charity. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com





Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
8067916200
