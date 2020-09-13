Lubbock- On August 31, 2020, the Reverend William Richard "Dick" Tarr, passed peacefully from this world to his heavenly reward at the age of 89 after a prolonged battle with Parkinson's.



Born December 3, 1930, in Wellsburg, West Virginia, he lived there until he left to attend Bethany College close to Wheeling and Steubenville, West Virginia.



He served as a Timothy to the Christian Church in Wellsburg even before he went to Texas to attend Brite Divinity School, at TCU, in Ft. Worth after graduating from Bethany. He served as minister to churches in Wichita, Kansas; Beloit, Kansas; Greenville, Texas; Lamesa, Texas; Sweetwater, Texas; St. Joseph, Missouri; and Levelland, Texas. After leaving the full-time ministry, he continued to serve as an interim minister to various churches, as well as filling in for other ministers on vacation.



He is survived by his brother Curt Tarr and sister-in-law Linda and his sister-in-law Dottie Tarr. He is also survived by his three children and their spouses: Pam and Wayne Young, John and Pam Tarr, and Kent and Marsha Tarr. His grandchildren and spouses are Amber and Derek Delach, Stephen and Julie Tarr, Joshua and Melissa Young, and Aaron and Noelle Young. His great grandchildren are Whitley Delach, Aizlee Tarr, Kannon Tarr, Grace Young, Jade Young, Caleb Young, and Dimitri Young. While he will be greatly missed by us all, we know that we will meet again in heaven.



