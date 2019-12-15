|
|
|
Lubbock- William W. Weldon, 71 of Lubbock, passed away on November 26th, 2019. He was born to Harold and LaVerne Weldon of Marshall, TX, in 1948. He proudly served his country as a Green Beret in Vietnam. Upon his return, he received a B.S. and PhD from The University of Houston, a Masters from Texas Women's University, and later a Fellowship at The Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. His professional career brought him and his family to Lubbock in 1988. He worked in hospital administration at South Park Hospital, St. Mary's Hospital and Covenant Hospital and later in healthcare consulting at several hospitals in the surrounding area including Snyder, Seminole, and The Heart Hospital. In his free time, Bill loved reading, golfing, hunting, arrowhead hunting and gardening. He is survived by his wife, Paula, daughter, Meg Rushing, her husband, Ross, and their three boys, all of Lubbock.
A celebration of life will be held at Interim Healthcare (3305 101st St., Suite 200) on Tuesday, December 17th from 5:30 - 7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to woundedwarriorproject.org
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019