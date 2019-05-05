|
|
Anton- William Weldon Howell, 86, of Anton, Texas went to his heavenly home on May 2, 2019. He was born in Idalou, Texas on November 27, 1932. Weldon graduated from Cooper High School in 1950. Weldon married the love of his life, Kathleen Attebury, on June 16, 1951. They were together for over 63 years, showering their family with Christian love, devotion, and joy. Weldon retired from LP&L in 1985 and moved to Anton where he farmed and also served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher at the First Baptist Church there. He was a wonderful husband and father whose greatest happiness was being with family. He led RA programs, coached Little League, took the teams on camping trips, coached Little Dribblers, took family fishing trips, and made vacations fun even though we often had to take 2 vehicles to carry the whole family. Daddy's love and faith influenced all his family and many of those in the church family and community. He is preceded in death by his parents, William Elea and Ada Howell, his wife, Kathleen, his brother Richard, and sisters Juanita Busby and Florence Harston, and son-in-law Buddy Beckham. He is survived by his sister, Dorothy Allen of Lubbock, his children David and wife Doris of Spade, Ronnie and wife Sherry of Woodward, OK, Kathy Howell of Anton, Tommy and wife Connie of Lubbock, Betty Frank and husband Chris of Anton, Nancy Howell of Anton, Linda Beckham of Lubbock, Patti DuBois and husband Larry of Ropesville, 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. elebration of Life services will be held at 2 PM, Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Anton with Bro. Syl Moore and David Carpenter officiating. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM, Monday, May 6, 2019. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2019