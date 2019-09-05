Home

Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Willie Earl Nolan


1950 - 2019
Willie Earl Nolan Obituary
Brownfield- 69, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Willie was born to the late Willie Lee Nolan Sr. and Pankie Mae Nolan was born on April 25, 1950 in Brownfield, TX. Willie leaves to cherish; his wife, Linda Nolan, children, Linda (Rodis) David, Lashawnda (Marco) Wesley, Treva (Jean) Fernand, Janifer (Kevin) Stell, Vanessa Phergson, Roderick (Shirley) Reed and Roger (Michelle} Mackey; 29 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren; sisters, Margie Jackson, Betty Sue Reed, Glenda (Donald) Nolan, Carvie Roach, Michelle Nolan, and Francis Johnson; brothers, James (Michelle) Nolan, Larry (Meka) Nolan, Jerry Nolan and Kalvin (Christine) Nolan; one very special aunt, Bertha Davis; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Abundant Harvest Community Church, Brownfield, TX. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Brownfield, TX under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
