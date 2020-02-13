|
|
Lubbock- 74, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. James Baptist Church. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Willie was born October 1, 1945 to Lillian and Naomi Johnson in Littlefield, TX. Willie leaves to cherish his memory; two sons, Rodney Dean and Willie Johnson, Jr.; three sisters, Katherine Terry, Laura Johnson, and Fannie Johnson; brother, Arthur Johnson; two grandchildren, two great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020