Lubbock- 64, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Pilgrim Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 4 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Willie was born June 25, 1955 in Lubbock, Tx to James Butler, Sr. and Thelma Butler. He was a member of Pilgrim Baptist Church where he was a member of the Men's Adult Class, adult choir, and youth teacher. He graduated from Frenship High School. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Texas Tech University and a Master's Degree from Lubbock Christian University. He was on staff at LISD. Willie leaves to cherish his memory; his mother, Thelma Butler; one brother, James Butler, Jr.; three sisters, Earnestine Stone, Fay Bryant, and Teressa Butler; uncle, Perry Cole; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020