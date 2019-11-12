Home

Head Duarte Funeral Home
1402 Houston St
Levelland, TX 79336
(806) 894-6175
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Houston St
Levelland, TX
Willie Lee Lockett


1960 - 2019
Willie Lee Lockett Obituary
Lubbock- Willie Lee Lockett 59 of Lubbock passed away November 6, 2019. He was born July 26, 1960 in Levelland. Willie is survived by his aunts Dorothea Brown and Liz Weatherall; uncle Finley Garrett; niece Tanna Lockett; and nephew Tyrone Lockett.

Services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019 at First United Methodist Church on Houston St. in Levelland with Pastor John Sanders, Pastor Alvin Childress and Bishop McDowell officiating and music by Margret Golightly and Debra Franklin. Internment will be held at the City of Levelland Cemetery with pallbearers being Ian Duvall, Reggie Moore, Tyje Garrett, Eric Cooper, Jeffery Palmer and Brandon Taylor. Under the Direction of Head Duarte Funeral Home of Levelland.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
