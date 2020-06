Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Willie's life story with friends and family

Share Willie's life story with friends and family

Willie Mae (Ellis ) Nolen 84, of Paducah died June 9, 2020. Services will be 10:00am on June 15, 2020 at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Paducah,Tx with Rev. Carl Salvage officiating . ZAPATA FUNERAL HOME



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store