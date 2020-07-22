Tahoka- Willie Mae Campbell Tillman of Tahoka, born August 4, 1937 to Willie Elijah and Freddie Mae Campbell in Spur, Texas passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. She was born the second of six siblings, attending Haynes High School. At an early age she joined and was baptized at Lake Side Baptist. She met and married Q. C. Tillman on June 13, 1956 in Hobbs, New Mexico.Those preceded in death are her parents; husband Q. C. Tillman; children, Robert Campbell and Genelle Tillman; grandchildren, Jocelyn Tillman, JoAnne McDaniel, Jackie Wormly, Toree Price and Justin Wormly; siblings, Nieland Page Coleman, Lehman Elijah Coleman, Alice Ida Scarlett and Patricia Campbell; and sister-in-law, Mattie Mae Coleman.Family left to cherish her memory are her children, Chris Tillman and wife Adrianne of Lubbock, James Tillman, David Tillman and wife Cassandra, Linda Oages, and Brenda Tillman, all of Tahoka; Genese Moore, Terri Tillman, LuCretia Tillman and LaDonna Wilson and husband Mike, all of Lubbock; sister, Bessie Walker and husband Wendell of Lubbock; sisters-in-law, Doris Young and Verlene Coleman, both of Dallas and Mary Campbell of Abilene; 40 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.A come-and-go visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at Combest Family Funeral Homes, Tahoka. Services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Tahoka with interment to follow at Nevels Memorial Cemetery. You may watch the service live on their Facebook page.