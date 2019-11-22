Home

Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church
Willie Nathaniel "Piney" Goins Jr.


1948 - 2019
Willie Nathaniel "Piney" Goins Jr. Obituary
Lubbock- 71, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary. Willie was born on May 4, 1948 to Vertie Gipson and Willie Goins, Sr. in Sharp, TX. He was educated early at Rockdale School District prior to moving to Lubbock where he attended Dunbar High School. He leaves to cherish his memory; son, Richard (Shayone) Smith; three grandchildren; four sisters, Earline (Will) Williams, Emma Harris, Cynthia (Zack) Johnson, and Mary Clark; five brothers, Donald (Modesta) Harris, Larry (Karen) Harris, Alvin (Barbara) Harris, Freddie (Sarah) Harris,, and Billy (Mary Anne) Harris; two aunts, Ruby Shields and Mary Gipson; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
