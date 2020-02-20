|
|
|
Breckenridge- Wilma (Colwell) Bristow, passed from this life on February 17, 2020 in Abilene.
Graveside services will be at 1 PM on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Park in Lubbock with Ronald Colwell, Retired Minister, officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Elliott Hamil Funeral Home, 5701 US Hwy. 277 South in Abilene.
Wilma was born on September 11, 1925 in the Lakeview Community in Hale County, Texas, to Arthur Bryan and Myrtle Elizabeth (Lollar) Colwell. She married Oather Dwain Bristow in August of 1947. They attended Lakeview Methodist Church, where she shared piano duties. She attended Abernathy United Methodist after the Lakeview Church closed. She lived in the Abernathy area for 89 years, and then lived in Breckenridge, Texas for the last five years with her son, Kerwin. Wilma loved to travel, play dominoes, visit, and attend church functions.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Dwain, sister Murl Camp, and brother Quinton.
Wilma is survived by her two sons, Kerwin "Kody" Bristow and Dennis Bristow; a daughter-in-law Reba; three grandsons, Casey and wife Jancy, Taylor and wife Emily, and Zack and wife Sarah; five great-grandchildren, Jack, Belle, Riley, Madison and Scarlett; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020