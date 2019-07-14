Home

Wilma Faye Edwards


1937 - 2019
Wilma Faye Edwards Obituary
Lubbock- Wilma Faye Edwards, 82 of Lubbock, Texas, passed from this life July 12, 2019. She was born in Lubbock, Texas on February 3, 1937. Wilma graduated from Lubbock High School and received her Bachelors of Science in Elementary Education from Texas Christian University and her Masters of Social Work from the University of Texas at Arlington. She married Sherrell Dane Manning on June 3, 1957. Wilma was a Social Worker for Children's Protective Service for until her retirement. She loved reading with children with the assistance of her therapy dog and was a talented artist and teacher. Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Dan Manning and wife, Becky of Hurst, Texas, Chris Manning and wife, Carol of The Colony, Texas, Allison Robertson of Lubbock, Texas, 9 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren, and a sister, Frankie Martin of Lubbock. Wilma was preceded in death by her sister Doris June Edwards. Celebration of life services will be held at 11 am, Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Second Baptist Church with Ryan Robertson officiating. Visitation will be held from 6-7:30 pm at Resthaven Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 14 to July 15, 2019
