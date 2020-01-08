|
Tahoka- Wilma Frances Smith Gerner, 89, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020. She was born on August 30, 1930 in Shamrock, Texas, the fourth child born to Eva Waits Smith and Guy Smith. She graduated from Wilson High School in 1947 and moved to Lubbock where she typed advertising for the Avalanche Journal. In 1953, she met the love of her life, Rufus Gerner. They married and moved into Mason Funeral Home, in Post, where she worked beside Rufus for many years. She was devoted to her husband and family and enjoyed nurturing others. In 1966, they moved their family to Spur where Wilma worked as a florist at Dorothy's Flowers and Sharp Flowers. She enjoyed helping at her children's schools, serving as room mother, and planning parties. Every year the family took a vacation, touring many states within the US. Wilma was known for always preparing fried chicken for the first-day-of travel-lunch picnic. In 1973, they relocated to Tahoka, where once again, Wilma worked as a florist at The House of Flowers. At each town in which they lived, Wilma served God as a Sunday school teacher and communion steward. She loved the Lord with all of her heart.
Wilma is survived by her son, Fritz and wife Kleta of Lubbock; daughter Farla and husband Brent of Weatherford; two grandsons, Adam and wife Holly of Bulverde and Brady and wife Abby of Fair Oaks Ranch; five great- grandchildren, Tyler, Avery, Porter and Royce, baby Wells who will make his entrance in April; sister, Delores and husband Bruce of Rockwell; and her beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rufus in 2017; brothers, Harold and James; and sister, Ruby.
Viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Combest Family Funeral Homes, Tahoka with the family receiving friends 6:00-7:30 p.m. Services are scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the funeral home with interment to follow at Terrace Cemetery in Post. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020