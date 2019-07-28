|
Lubbock- Wilma Frances Matthews, 83 of Lubbock went to be with the Lord on July 24, 2019.
Frances was born August 30, 1935 to Aubrey Fletcher Stark and Georgia Ola Pittman Stark in Farmer, Crosby County, Texas. She graduated from Ralls High School in 1953. Wilma was an avid reader; she was a big Red Raider fan and loved the Lady Red Raiders. She enjoyed watching football games. Wilma worked for 26 years at American State Bank.
Those left to cherish Frances' memory are her son Tony Matthews and wife Dana of Atlanta, Georgia; her daughter Debbie Youngblood and husband Wayne of Lubbock; her brother Aubrey Stark and wife Jacque of Lubbock; four grandchildren Hayley Railey and husband Cory, Fletcher Matthews, Kara Matthews and Tate Matthews as well as two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Faye Allen and Koleta Roberts.
Thank you to the staff of Mackenzie Place Assisted Living for all of their loving care. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice of Lubbock at 3702 21st Street; Lubbock, TX 79410.
Visitation for Frances will be on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Adams Funeral Home in Ralls with graveside services to follow at 11:30 AM at the Ralls Cemetery. Services and arrangements are under the care of Adams Funeral Home of Ralls. Online condolences can be made at www.adamsfuneral.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 28 to July 29, 2019