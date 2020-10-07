Lubbock- Wilma Jean Musick, 86, of Lubbock was born April 2, 1934 in Clovis, New Mexico to Robert & Hester (Allan) Burnham. She married Hovey "Don" Musick & he passed away October 24, 1995 after 47 years of marriage. Wilma was a member of Southcrest Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing cards and dominoes with her lady friends.
Wilma went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Wilma's parents, husband, & daughter-in-law: Doris Musick all preceded her in death.
Those left to cherish her memories are her daughter: Teresa Reissig & husband Dan of Houston; 2 sons: Robert Musick & wife Claire of Austin and Donald Musick of Lubbock; 3 grandchildren: Aubre Barr, Summer Leal, & Jason Musick; 6 great-grandchildren: Cooper, Kinsey, Nathan, Ivan, Erin, & Jonovan; 2 great-great-grandchildren: McKenzie & Paxton; a step-sister: Sandra Moss & 2 step-brothers: Ed & Roy Fuhsholtz.
Services will be at 10:00am Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Southcrest Baptist Church at 3801 S Loop 289 in Lubbock. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park under the care of Wilsons' Funeral Directors of Wolfforth.
Family suggest memorials be made to the American Lung Association
.