Wilma Jean Musick
1934 - 2020
Lubbock- Wilma Jean Musick, 86, of Lubbock was born April 2, 1934 in Clovis, New Mexico to Robert & Hester (Allan) Burnham. She married Hovey "Don" Musick & he passed away October 24, 1995 after 47 years of marriage. Wilma was a member of Southcrest Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing cards and dominoes with her lady friends.

Wilma went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Wilma's parents, husband, & daughter-in-law: Doris Musick all preceded her in death.

Those left to cherish her memories are her daughter: Teresa Reissig & husband Dan of Houston; 2 sons: Robert Musick & wife Claire of Austin and Donald Musick of Lubbock; 3 grandchildren: Aubre Barr, Summer Leal, & Jason Musick; 6 great-grandchildren: Cooper, Kinsey, Nathan, Ivan, Erin, & Jonovan; 2 great-great-grandchildren: McKenzie & Paxton; a step-sister: Sandra Moss & 2 step-brothers: Ed & Roy Fuhsholtz.

Services will be at 10:00am Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Southcrest Baptist Church at 3801 S Loop 289 in Lubbock. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park under the care of Wilsons' Funeral Directors of Wolfforth.

Family suggest memorials be made to the American Lung Association.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Service
10:00 AM
Southcrest Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Wilson's Funeral Directors & Cemetery
920 Hwy 62/82
Wolfforth, TX 79382
(806) 866-4800
