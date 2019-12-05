|
|
Olton- Wilma Joy Earnest, 90, of Olton, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019, in Lubbock. Graveside services will be 2:00 PM, Friday, December 6, 2019, at Olton Cemetery with Brother Rob Norris and Brother Glenn Harlin officiating and under the direction of Ramage Funeral Directors.
Wilma was born June 9, 1929, in Lela, Texas, to E.A. and Audrey Davis. She married Walter "Walt" Earnest on August 11, 1948. Moving to Olton in 1974 from Springlake, Wilma was a cosmetology instructor in Plainview, Hereford, and Lubbock. A very "active" Nana, Wilma was always present in the lives of her children and grandchildren. She was always ready to offer her opinion or pass on some knowledge and she will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Walter Earnest, and two sisters.
Survivors include her son, Bo Earnest of Amarillo and her daughter, Lauren Busby and her husband Steve of Springlake. She was blessed with four grandchildren, Shane Earnest, Jarrod Busby and his wife Jennifer of Olton, Heather Spangler and her husband Jason of Springlake, Jordan Busby and his wife Caitlyn of Lubbock, and nine great-grandchildren.
The family suggests memorials be made to Sandhills Village Assisted Living PO Box 767 Olton, Texas 79064.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019