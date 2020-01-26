|
|
Chickasha, OK- Wilma Nell Little passed away on January 15, 2020. She was born March 10, 1936 near Draw, Texas to Ed Turnley Garnett and Alma Garnett.
She was a graduate of La Mesa High School and attended Texas Tech University. Wilma married Jack O'Briant on December 26, 1954 at Sunset Church of Christ in Lubbock, Texas. Four children were born to their marriage: Beverly Kleiber Grimes (Terry) of Plano, Texas; Nell Bednarz (Michael) of Fulshear, Texas; Paul O'Briant (Brendell) of Lubbock, Texas; and Cindy Robinson (Don) of Chickasha, Oklahoma. Wilma subsequently married Michael Little on June 23, 2010 in Norman, Oklahoma.
Wilma was a professional property manager in Lubbock, Texas and Benbrook, Texas. She moved to Oklahoma to be near her daughter and grandchildren. She was a member of Southern Oaks Church of Christ.
Wilma is survived by her children, eleven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Evelyn Chenault of Lubbock and her three brothers, Ed (Sonny) Garnett of Vernon, Don Garnett and Dennis Garnett both of Lubbock. Wilma is preceded in death by her parents, husband Michael Little and sisters Venita Garnett, LaVerne Tomlinson, Jean Burbank, Jane Pearce and Jo Griffith.
A memorial service will be held at Green Lawn Church of Christ in Lubbock, Texas on March 7, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020