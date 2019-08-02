Home

POWERED BY

Services
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Lyons Chapel Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilmer McCarty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilmer Gene "Bookie" McCarty


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilmer Gene "Bookie" McCarty Obituary
Lubbock- 74, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Wilmer was born on August 27, 1944 in Novice, TX to Etta Mae Sanders and Charlie McCarty. Gene graduated from Powderly High School. He worked at Borden Milk Company, Adam Farm Equipment, and Bozeman Machinery and after working at Pach, he retired due to health issues. Wilmer leaves to cherish his memory; his loving wife, Wanda McCarty; one son, Keith (Charlotte)McCarty; daughter, Jackie McCarty; three grandchildren, three great grandchildren; three brothers, Charles (Martha) McCarty, Roy (Ella) McCarty, and Don (Wini) McCarty; five sisters, John ) Cooper, Evelyn (Lieutenant) Mins, Anna McCarty, Faye (Paul) Latimore, and Bernice Bronner; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Lyons Chapel Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitations will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilmer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now