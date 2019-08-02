|
Lubbock- 74, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Wilmer was born on August 27, 1944 in Novice, TX to Etta Mae Sanders and Charlie McCarty. Gene graduated from Powderly High School. He worked at Borden Milk Company, Adam Farm Equipment, and Bozeman Machinery and after working at Pach, he retired due to health issues. Wilmer leaves to cherish his memory; his loving wife, Wanda McCarty; one son, Keith (Charlotte)McCarty; daughter, Jackie McCarty; three grandchildren, three great grandchildren; three brothers, Charles (Martha) McCarty, Roy (Ella) McCarty, and Don (Wini) McCarty; five sisters, John ) Cooper, Evelyn (Lieutenant) Mins, Anna McCarty, Faye (Paul) Latimore, and Bernice Bronner; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Lyons Chapel Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitations will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
