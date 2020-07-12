1/1
Wilson Buell Foley
1938 - 2020
Lubbock- Buell Foley, age 82, went to heaven on July 8, 2020. He graduated from Borger High School in Borger, Texas and Frank Phillips Jr. College then attended Texas Tech University. He worked at the 4M Company for over 30 years. Buell was a member and deacon of Trinity Church. Survivors include Anna (wife), two children: Frank Foley and Rue Lynda Brem, five grandchildren: RuAnn Godinez (Armando), Samuel Brem, Joseph Brem, Michael Brem, Jonathan Foley and two great grand daughters: Alba and Aurora Godinez. Services will be held at Trinity Church on Wednesday July 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. We would like to thank the staff at Lakeridge Nursing Home and Rehab for their compassion and love.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
