Lubbock- A Celebration of Life was held honoring the life of Wilson Howarth "Hal" Summers who peacefully died August 12, 2019. Hal was 89 years old and resided in Lubbock, Texas. He was born in Amarillo, Texas on October 11, 1929. Hal was the second oldest of eight children born to David and Ruby Summers. He graduated from Cooper High School in 1948.
Hal had a thirst for work and was an entrepreneur owning and operating several business during his lifetime. He was always striving to learn and was very successful in many of his endeavors. Upon graduation, Hal farmed in Idalou and Bovina, Texas. Hal owned and operated Levelland Seed and Delinting in Levelland, Texas in the early '60s together with other delinting plants in the South Plains area. In the '70s, Hal obtained his real estate broker's license and enjoyed buying and selling real estate. In the early '80s Hal began raising and selling ostriches and emus at the Ponderosa Ostrich and Emu Ranch. He found pleasure overseeing the operation and took delight showing his place to all inquiring. In the '90s, Hal loved spending time at his ranch in Weatherford, Texas where he raised various livestock and his home in Ruidoso, New Mexico going to the horse races.
Hal possessed an phenomenal memory, particularly with numbers. He enjoyed reading, telling stories about his life, playing dominoes, fishing and hunting, his miniature horses together with his other livestock animals, among many other things.
Hal never met a stranger.
Hal is survived by his daughter, Janet Summers Rice of Lubbock, Texas, son, Lloyd Summers of Royse City, Texas, five grandchildren, five great grandchildren, one brother and one sister both of Lubbock, Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and two sisters.
Hal's daughter would like to extend a special thanks to those who provided care to "Mr. Hal" during the last few years of his life and to Hospice of Lubbock.
