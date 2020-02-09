|
Brownfield- Winfred Kenneth "Speedy" Lindsey, age 92, of Brownfield, Texas, went peacefully into the presence of his Lord on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Speedy's 92 years were full of love, laughter, hard work, adventure, and service to God.
Speedy was born December 18, 1927, in Ropesville, Texas, to Artie Roland and Jessie Mae Lindsey. He spent his childhood and teenage years in Levelland, Texas, until, shortly after turning 18, he was drafted into World War II. Having never ventured far from West Texas, Speedy was in for a surprise when he discovered he would be stationed in Alaska. It was there that he spent the next three years serving his country as a radio mechanic in the 65th Fighter Squadron of the Army Air Corps.
After serving in Alaska, Speedy returned to Morton, Texas, where he soon met the love of his life, Mary Katherine Williams. Speedy first laid eyes on Mary at the First Baptist Church of Morton, and in Speedy's own words, "It was love at first sight." Speedy took Mary on their first date in April, proposed in May, and they were married during Sunday school on August 14, 1949. Speedy and Mary would go on to spend the next 70 years happily married. Amongst the notes Speedy left for his family to read upon his death, he left the following description of his beloved Mary, "[She was] the best that ever happened to me."
In 1958, Speedy and Mary moved from Morton to Brownfield where they owned and operated Sonny's Feed and Supply, Nursery, and Greenhouse until their retirement in 1993. During this time, Speedy was also actively involved in service to his community. He served on the Brownfield Chamber of Commerce, Brownfield City Council, Brownfield Noon Lions Club, Texas Lions League for Crippled Children, and Lions International. In his spare time, he enjoyed camping and fishing in Colorado's Rio Grande National Park with his close friends and family.
Most important in Speedy's life was his relationship with his Heavenly Father, which he exhibited through his manner of living as well as by serving as a Deacon in his church and as a missionary. After their retirement in 1993, Speedy and Mary devoted several months a year to the River Ministry of Big Bend Baptist Church where they evangelized to and served the less fortunate people across the Rio Grande. Both were also involved in prison ministries in Texas and Colorado.
Those left to cherish Speedy's memory include his wife, Mary; his brother A.R. "Pete" Lindsey, Jr., and his wife, Betty; his son, Ken Lindsey and his wife, Connie; his son, Lou Lindsey; his daughter, Kay Lepard and her husband, Robert; his grandson Matt Lindsey and his wife, Nicole; his grandson Keith Lindsey and his wife, Samantha; his granddaughter Kate Young and her husband, Andrew; his grandson, Sterling Lepard; and his five great grandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren Aurora and Benjamin Lindsey, Cora Young, Kiana Torres, and Alexis Bruce.
A few years prior to his death, Speedy reminded his granddaughter that a day would come when God would call him home. He promised her that when that time came, he would be ready because he had lived his life according to the following principle, "Love God with all of your heart, and always have someone to love, something to do, and something to look forward to." As his family says goodbye for now to Speedy, they do not doubt that he stayed true to this principle until the very end.
A memorial service to honor Speedy will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 1:30 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of Brownfield, 219 W. Main Street, Brownfield, Texas 79316. Reverend Pat Cummins will officiate. Friends and family are also welcome to attend a visitation on Friday, February 14, from 5:00-7:00 p.m., in the First Baptist Church gym.
In lieu of floral tributes, the family respectfully and gratefully requests donations to First Baptist Church of Brownfield or .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020