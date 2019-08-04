|
San Jose, CA- Wing-Kee Wong passed away in San Jose, CA on July 22, 2019. Kee, as he was called by those who knew him, was born on October 12, 1920 in Chongqing, China, the third of four children. A textile engineer by trade, he immigrated with his family to Texas from Hong Kong in 1956. They moved to Lubbock 1964 where he established Ideal Trading Company, a cotton exporting business. He was an avid tennis player, a fan of TV Westerns, a member of the First United Methodist Church, and a kind and generous father and grandfather. He is survived by his son Edwin Wong of San Jose, CA, daughters Chi-Chi King of Keller, TX, and Karen Drain of Plano, TX, as well as 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nora. Visitation will be held on August 11th at Sparkman-Hillcrest in Dallas from 12:30-2:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donation to the (WK Wong Memorial), in hopes that one day, we can eradicate this devastating disease.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019