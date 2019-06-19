|
Lubbock- Winnie Evelyn Tucker, 100, of Lubbock, Texas, passed away June 15, 2019. She was born in Briscoe County on September 13, 1918, to John W. and Fern Tucker. Evelyn attended school in Rock Creek Community. She graduated from business school. She worked in office administration for Lubbock Power and Light.She was a member of Grace Assembly of God Church in Lubbock. She had a passion for music and loved to play the piano. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, sister Frances Tucker, brothers Garland Tucker, Donald Tucker, nephews Michael Tucker, Johnny Tucker. She is survived her brother, Robert (Bob) Tucker, nieces Kay Newberry, Fay Powers, nephew Garry Tucker. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 19, at Resthaven Funeral Home from 6:00PM to 8:00PM. Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, June 20, at Resthaven Memorial Park. To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit our website at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 19 to June 20, 2019