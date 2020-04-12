|
|
Lubbock - Winnie Mae DuBose Fields passed away at home on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was born on January 29, 1923, in Knox County, Texas, to Willard and Nanny Belle DuBose, the fourth of nine children. When Winnie was three years old, the family moved to the South Plains and farmed in the Brownfield area. She graduated from Brownfield High School in 1940, where she excelled in sports, especially tennis and basketball, language arts, and declamation.
She moved to Lubbock, graduated from Draughon's Business College, and worked for Southwestern Life Insurance Company until 1942, when she married George A. Fields, a well-known local builder. After World War II, she and George made their home in Lubbock They were charter members of the Friendship Class at First United Methodist Church and were active in civic and social organizations, while maintaining a lifelong love of sports of all kinds.
Winnie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George A Fields; four sisters and two brothers. She is survived by her children, daughter, Kay Fields (Scott) Crissman of Reston, VA; son Robert Fields, of Lubbock; granddaughter, Jill Lauren Crissman of Washington, D.C.; brother, Truman DuBose of Brownfield; sister, Pat Wilson of Lubbock; and numerous nephews and nieces.
The family would especially like to thank the staff at Carillon House and First Methodist church for all their love and concern over the past two years. Burial will be a private service. Donations are suggested to the Lubbock Food Bank.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020