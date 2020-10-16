1/1
Winnie Mattie Thomas-Blacknell
1926 - 2020
Houston, formerly of Lubbock- 94, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Lyon's Chapel Baptist Church. Private Internment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held today from 3 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Mrs. Blacknell was born July 29, 1926 in Clarksville, Texas, to Phil Brown and Bernice (Hood) Brown. She attended School in Tahoka, TX and continued her education at Odessa Beauty School in Odessa, TX earning her cosmetology license. Mrs. Blacknell enjoyed making the men and women of Lubbock, Texas feel and look beautiful in her salon, Winnie's Beauty Shop on East Broadway..She also was known as "The Tupperware Lady" to many as she helped to organize hundreds of West Texas kitchens. She is survived by her son, Roger Culberson; two daughters, Pearl Chiles and Lillian Shipmon; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, other relatives, and friends.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
