Wolfforth- Woodrow "Joe" Drowns, 79, of Wolfforth, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020.
A private graveside will be held at Green Memorial Park in Wilson.
Woodrow was born June 13, 1940 to Wilson and Olive Drowns in Doniphan, Missouri. He married Karen Moerbe on February 9, 1980 at St Paul Lutheran Church in Wilson.
He was in the Air Force for 20 years and 2 days, serving two terms in Vietnam. He loved fishing and camping. He also loved spending time with family, relatives, and friends at Church and Eagles.
Woodrow is survived by his wife, Karen; daughters, Patricia Guzman (Geraldo), Tammy Ramirez, Susan Lozano (Fernado) all of Laredo, Texas, Jennifer Drowns Jackson, Rae Ellyn Robinson, both of Lubbock; son, Joseph Drowns of Alabama; 17 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; 1 great- great granddaughter; 25 nieces and nephews; 49 great nieces and nephews; 11 great-great nieces and nephews; 2 brothers; and 3 sisters.
He is preceded in death by his parents; 3 sisters; 3 brothers; his father- in-law, and 1 nephew.
The family suggest memorials be made to St Paul Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 136 Wilson, TX 79381.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020