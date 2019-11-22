Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
New Home Baptist Church
New Home- Our precious little angel, Wrenley Jewel Wright infant daughter of Tiffani and L.J. Wright, of New Home, went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate her life at 2:00 pm on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at New Home Baptist Church. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish at www.memorialdesigners.net.

In addition to her parents, survivors include her maternal grandparents, Scott and Missy Crawford; maternal great-grandmother, Pam Steffen; maternal great-grandparents, Robert and Joyce Crawford; paternal grandparents, Gordon and Renee Koonce; paternal great-grandmother, Linda Lamon: paternal great-great-grandmother, Granny Koonce; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives.

The family of Wrenley Jewel Wright would like new teddy bears delivered to Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers instead of floral tributes to be donated later to a select group.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
