Oxford, Mississippi- Texas Tech's biggest fan went home to the Lord on June 23, 2019. She wanted to leave on a high note and felt no time was better than now due to Tech's athletic success. Wylda's life will be celebrated on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Lakeridge United Methodist Wesley Chapel at 2:00 p.m. The burial will be at Resthaven Memorial Park following the service. Wylda was born December 24, 1939 in May, Texas to Horace and Martha Elizabeth Thomas. She graduated from Lubbock High School and received her Bachelor's in Education and Master's in Library Science from Texas Tech University. She worked in the education field as a teacher at various schools within LISD and throughout Texas. She then became a librarian at Estacado High School. One of her great passions was working with children and she felt lucky to have a career that allowed her to help young people. Outside of her career, one of her fondest memories was celebrating the 1993 Lady Raiders National Championship. Wylda was a strong, devoted, and sacrificing mother who loved and cared for her children deeply. She loved to read, travel, line dance, and spend countless hours with friends and family. Wylda thoroughly enjoyed sweet treats and never met a chocolate she didn't like. Although she spent her final years in Oxford, Mississippi, Wylda always made sure to remind people that she was proud to be from Lubbock. Wylda was a faithful member of Lakeridge United Methodist Church. She is survived by her her son Mark Darden of Lubbock, her daughter, Alison Nemesek (Dan) of Oxford, MS. She is also survived by her sister Lynda Harkins of Idalou and a brother Ron Thomas (Kathy) of Lubbock, along with six nieces and nephews. Wylda has two grandchildren, Jackson and Ava Nemesek who loved and will miss their "Muna". She was predeceased in death by her parents Martha and Horace Thomas and her sister Joetta Merrill. Memorials can be made to the Red Raider Club, Box 45055, Lubbock, TX 79404, or to . Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 2 to July 3, 2019