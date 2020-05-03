|
|
Junction, TX- Wylie "Peep" Thomas Jr. was born in Lubbock, Texas on February 6, 1943 to Wylie Thomas and Reva Brooks Thomas. He met his Lord and Savior on April 28, 2020 at the age of 77.
Peep grew up in the Lubbock area and graduated from Monterey High School in 1961. He met the love of his life, Glenda Jean Matney in the summer of 1966 at Possum Kingdom Lake. They went to Vegas and got married on February 10, 1967. They lived in Hereford and worked at Hereford Flying Service with his cousin, Gerald Martin. He then moved back to Lubbock and began his career in sales. He worked in many industries, including car sales, travel trailers and steel. He moved to the Hill Country in October 2000, and began to work in the hardware business, and later moved to Junction to be closer to his grandkids and watch their many sports activities. He and Glenda began working on a ranch where they oversaw the deer and fawn feeding program. This is where he retired and then moved to town and lived his last years next door to his daughter and son-in-law.
He served in the Army Reserves for 6 years from 1963 to 1969 and was a member of the Masonic Lodge 1447 of Wolfforth, earning the degree of Master Mason in 1984.
Peep is preceded in death by his parents and several beloved cousins. He is survived by his wife, Glenda, of 53 years; children, Quentin Thomas and wife Kim of San Angelo, daughter Blenda Wright and husband Timmy of Junction; sister, Rhonda Copeland of Junction; his 'second daughter' Jackie Cantrell and husband Clinton of San Angelo; four grandchildren, Shelby Thomas, Tayler Schulze and husband Dalton (with Baby Schulze coming in October 2020), Trever Wright, Rayna Thomas; two step-granddaughters, Tiffany and Tonya Betts; three step-great-grandchildren; and many special nieces and nephews.
The family is planning a memorial at Possum Kingdom Lake at a later date.
Luke 18:42-43
Jesus said to him, "Receive your sight; your faith has healed you." Immediately he received his sight and followed Jesus, praising God. When all the people saw it, they also praised God.
Arrangements are under the direction of Kimble Funeral Home. (www.kimblefuneralhometx.com)
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2020