Wynell (Fields) Madison
1933 - 2020
Lubbock- Wynell (Fields) Madison, 87, of Lubbock passed away on July 27, 2020 from Pneumonia. Wynell was born to Carmel and Jewel (Knight) Fields in Dawson County on January 23, 1933. She married Edgar Madison on October 1, 1950 in Lamesa, Texas. Wynell enjoyed family gatherings and working in the yard, always keeping her yard beautiful. She also loved feeding and watching the birds, eating out, and enjoyed being outdoors. She loved God and His beautiful world. Wynell was a member of Monterey Baptist Church.

Wynell was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar; her parents, Carmel and Jewel; stepdad, Arthur Pearce; son, Eddy Madison; sisters, Shirley Wilson, and Carmel Robason; and brother, Charles Fields.

Wynell is survived by her children, Debbie (Madison) Neumann (Fred); Bobby Madison, Bryce Madison (Danielle), and Linda Brewer (Dale); eight grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; two step great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to the Monterey Baptist Church Building Fund, 3601 50th St, Lubbock, TX 79413.

Visitation will be held Monday, August 3, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Combest Family Memorial Chapel. A service will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Combest Family Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Combest Family Funeral Homes
AUG
4
Service
10:00 AM
Combest Family Funeral Homes
AUG
4
Burial
Resthaven Memorial Park
