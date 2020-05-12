|
|
Lubbock- Wynelle M. Schaefer passed away on May 9, 2020. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 7:00 to 9:00 pm on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate her life of 96 years at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. In support of our city officials and the health of our community, family requested that everyone wear a mask if attending services. A live stream of the service is available and available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net. You are encouraged to sign a virtual guestbook by selecting the icon and below the obituary is a place to share memories and expressions of sympathy.
Wynelle Schaefer, lovingly known as "Pert" was born on May 3, 1924, to Homer and Bertha Davis in Olney, TX. She grew up on the family farm with her parents and two sisters. She met the love of her life when she was eighteen, after a whirlwind romance of two weeks she married Charles Schaefer. When Charles and Wynelle started their family the phrase "stay at home mom" didn't exist. It was usual for the women to stay at home with the children while the husband worked, but even by the standards of the era Wynelle was and exceptional wife and mother. She loved to cook and sew. No one can ever forget her made from scratch cinnamon rolls, blackberry cobbler, fried pies and her homemade burritos. Everything she made was from the heart and was always exceptional. More often than not she was at the sewing machine making clothes, drapes or whatever when everyone else was in bed. When circumstances changed and Charles became disabled, she became the breadwinner and caregiver. She did this not out of obligation, but because of who she was. Wynelle cared deeply for her family and friends. After the death of Charles, she continued her roll as caregiver to family members and friends as they aged. As the grandchildren and great grandchildren came, they were the light of her life. The third grandchild came up with the name Pert for her as he thought she was so pretty. The ones that followed continued with the name as they consider her the perfect grandmother. Wynelle will be remember by all that knew her for her devotion, compassion and love and will be greatly missed by all.
Survivors include her two daughters, Sharon W. (Elmer D.) Estep of Clovis, NM, Peggy (Kenneth) Vanzant of Plano; and a son, Robert (Glenda) Schaefer of Lubbock; eight grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Evan Schaefer; a daughter, EvaJean Schaefer; and two sisters, Wanda Keener and Loretta Davis; granddaughter Debra Estep; great granddaughter Amber Bennett; grandson James Moreau.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2020