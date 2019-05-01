Home

Wynn Stephens


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wynn Stephens Obituary
Slaton- Wynn M. Stephens 91, of Slaton, passed away April 30, 2019.

Graveside Services will be Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Englewood Cemetery in Slaton. Interment will follow in Englewood Cemetery. Arrangements are under the arrangements of Englunds Funeral Service of Slaton. The family will have a visitation on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 PM at Englunds.

Wynn was born June 19, 1927 in St. Petersburg, Florida to Clifford and Mildred Stephens. His family moved to Slaton in the 1957. He married Claudia Lorene Renfro on June 22, 1947 in Colorado City. She preceded him in death in March of 2015. He worked for 30 years as a paint contractor, retiring in 1989.

Wynn is survived by his daughter Kay Follis and husband Woody of Wilson, his sons, Claude and wife, Phyllis Stephens of Lubbock, James and wife, Donna Stephens of Ruidoso, New Mexico; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren.

The family suggest memorials be made to First Baptist Church of Slaton , or .

Condolences may be shared at www.Englundsfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2019
