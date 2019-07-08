|
|
Petersburg- Wynona Willis, 97, of Petersburg passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, July 8, 2019 in the First Baptist Church in Petersburg. Burial will follow in Petersburg Cemetery under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
Wynona was born on May 18, 1922 in the McCoy Community near Floydada to George and Mary Smith. She married Paul W. Willis on December 25, 1942 in Petersburg. Paul preceded her death in 2010. She was homemaker and partner in the family farm operation working along the side of her husband and children. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Petersburg.
Wynona is survived by her three children, Paul E. Willis of Petersburg, Shirley Moore and husband Sonny of Amarillo, Bob Willis of Burleson; five grandchildren, Misty Coots, Sonya Powell, Nerissa Woodland, Dustin Willis, Troy Moore; 7 great grandchildren, and 6 great great grandchildren.
The family suggests memorials to the First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 469, Petersburg, TX 79250.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 8 to July 9, 2019