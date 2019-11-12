Home

Yolanda Carrillo


1950 - 2019
Yolanda Carrillo Obituary
Lubbock- Yolanda Carrillo, 69 passed away November 6, 2019 in Lubbock. She was born May 22, 1950 in Laredo. Yolanda is survived by Salvador Castillo Sr.; daughters Guadalupe Carrillo and Maria Helena Fabila; brothers Rogelio Jr., Ruben, Rene and Romero Villegas; sisters Rebecca De La Fuente, Emma Lopez, Minerva Luna and Rosario Estorga; grandchildren Rebekka Ramirez and Tyson Fabila; and four great grandchildren. Services were held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church and Internment held at the City of Smyer Cemetery. Under the Direction of Head Duarte Funeral Home of Levelland.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
