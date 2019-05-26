|
Lubbock- Yolanda Tapia Coronado of Lubbock passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the age of 61. She was born September 20, 1957 in Beeville, Texas. Yolanda worked for the Texas Tech University Hospitality Department until retiring.
Those left to cherish her memory are her mother, Alvina Elizalde; siblings, Gabriel Elizalde, Freddie Coronado, Rachel Bragg, and Albina Sanchez; 23 nieces and nephews; 26 great nieces and nephews; and 17 great-great nieces and nephews.
Yolanda was preceded in death by her father, Frederico Coronado; stepfather, Santos Elizalde; and stepbrother, Albert Elizalde.
Memorial services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Monday, May 27, 2019 at Encounter Grace, 101 E. Tulane.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2019