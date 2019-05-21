Wolfforth- Yolanda Garza passed away on May 19, 2019. We will gather to recite the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m. today, followed by a time of fellowship and remembrance at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 65 years at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Yolanda Garza's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.



Yolanda Garza was born on January 4, 1954, to Noberto and Theodora Garcia De Los Santos in Corpus Christi, Texas. Yolanda married Guadalupe Garza September 11, 1976, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Lubbock, Texas. She was the matriarch of the family and extended her love through cooking and celebrating life with her family. Yolanda's home was the place to be as she treated her children's friends as her own. There was always something fun occurring under Yolanda's generous and giving spirit. She enjoyed bowling and was a member of the South Plains Lanes' Bowling league.



Survivors include her husband, Guadalupe Garza; children, Patrick "Paco" Garza, and wife, Viveca; Gumesindo "Jaco" and his partner, Danielle Barbosa; five grandchildren; siblings, Rose Torres, and husband, Pete; Gloria Martinez and husband, Ray; and Mary De Los Santos.



Jaime Bustillos, David Chadis, Javin Guevara-Garza, Andres Chadis, Clay Ruiz, Neil McChesney, Tim Segura, and Ralph Aguayo will all serve as pallbearers for Mrs. Garza.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Noberto and Theodora De Los Santos; and brother, Noberto De Los Santos, Jr. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2019