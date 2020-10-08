Lubbock- 66 passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, October 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Church of the Blessed. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. She was born on January 24, 1954, to Eliseo and Anna Marie Padilla. She is survived by her son, Johnny (Pat) Perez; daughter, Cassandra Marie Mendiola; sisters; Shirley Valdez, Angie Padilla, Patsy Ponce, Julia Rocha, Candy Padilla, Gloria Govea, and Lucy Padilla; brothers, Eliseo Padilla, Jr., Pete Padilla, and Leo Padilla; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.