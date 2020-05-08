Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Yolanda Carranco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yolanda Theresa Carranco


1955 - 2020
Yolanda Theresa Carranco Obituary
Lubbock- Yolanda Carranco passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. We will gather to recite the Holy Rosary Sunday at 7:00 pm followed by a reception at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate her life of 64 years at 2:00 pm on Monday, May 11, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. In support of the health of our community, the seating is limited due to the social distancing requirement set by Governor Abbott during both services. The rosary and services will be live-streamed and will be available for thirty days on this page. Please sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 8 to May 10, 2020
