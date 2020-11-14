Lubbock- Ysidro Lara Lopez of Lubbock entered the Kingdom of Heaven on Monday, November 09, 2020, in his home, at the age of 82. Ysidro was born July 18, 1938 in Hearne, Texas to Juan and Juana (Lara) Lopez. He grew up in Bremond, Texas, attending Bremond Junior High. Growing up in a Jim Crow-era community with a segregated educational system, there were few opportunities for Hispanics so Ysidro left Bremond without a high school education. It was this that drove him to push his children, grandchildren, and even great-grandchildren to devote their lives to learning and educational pursuits. To Ysidro, education was the great equalizer and the key which would open doors to his descendants that were not open to him.After leaving home, Ysidro eventually settled in Lubbock, Texas, working many jobs, including a few years with the Horn and Gladden (Cotton) Lint Cleaning Company. It was during this time that Ysidro met Maria Guadalupe Lopez, née Bonilla. The two married in 1978 and started a family soon after. In 1980, he began work at Roosevelt ISD, where three generations of Lopez children would roam the hallways. Students, teachers, and administrators would all grow to love Ysidro. His smile and warmth radiated throughout the school as he made his daily rounds. He was known for the pranks and practical jokes he would play on teachers, staff, and his co-workers. It was never a matter of "if" he would get you, but "when". Ysidro would eventually rise to the role of custodial supervisor of Roosevelt ISD before retiring in 2008. Even decades after graduating, former students would hug "Mr. Lopez" whenever they saw him: at the school, during Friday night games at Eagle Stadium, or even out in the grocery store.To meet Ysidro was to love him and to know what he loved. He was passionate about his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He loved to joke and tease, and was well-known for his sharp mind and biting wit. He enjoyed traveling and taking road trips throughout Texas and the Southwest. He loved sports, especially football, being a huge fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Most of all, Ysidro loved the Baylor Bears, eventually having an alumnus and future alumni in his family. Even as most of his children and grandchildren became Red Raiders, he always let them know who he was really rooting for. A man of strong faith, Ysidro was a devout Catholic and a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Lubbock.Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Ysidro Jr., Sylvia, Patricio (Elizabeth); his wife of more than 42 years, Maria, and their children Carlos (Melissa), Annamarie, Andy (Denee) and Gabriel; 14 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Ysidro also leaves behind his faithful companion and best friend, his dog Little Bo.He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Ernest (Martha).Open visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Venue on Broadway, 2202 Broadway, with rosary being cited at 5:00 p.m. Mass is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 16, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe with interment to follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery