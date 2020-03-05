|
Lubbock- Yumiko "Yaya" Ohno Yeargain of Lubbock, TX, passed away suddenly on February 24th, 2020. She was 62 years old. Yumiko was born in Tokyo, Japan. She attended St. Paul Rikkyo University, where she studied American History and Accounting and was part of the Equestrian team. She moved to Lubbock in 2001, where she eventually met her husband of 16 years, Bryan Yeargain. After years of work in accounting and banking, she was able to realize her lifelong dream of working with dogs full time. She eventually owned her own dog grooming business, where she specialized in grooming elderly, sick, and sensitive dogs. Yumiko was a kind, caring, and thoughtful person. From the bottom of her heart, she deeply loved and cared for her family, friends, and animals of all kinds. When she wasn't grooming dogs, she enjoyed riding horses, playing and listening to music with her husband, and talking with her beloved friends and family.
Yumiko was preceded in death by her father, Kumanosuke of Tokyo, and her father-in-law G.W. Yeargain of Lubbock. She is survived by her mother, Tami Ohno of Tokyo, her husband, Bryan Yeargain of Lubbock, her daughter, Kelsy Yeargain of New Orleans, her stepmother Nancy Yeargain of Lubbock, her Aunt Kimi and Uncle Saburo Ohno of Tokyo, as well as hundreds of dear friends from around the world. She touched many lives in her 62 years on earth, but her greatest passion was for dogs, especially those in need of extra care and love. For this reason, in lieu of flowers, we are asking for donations to Saving Grace Pitbull Rescue to honor her beautiful legacy. Services will be held on March 7th at 5 pm at the Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view her life tribute.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020