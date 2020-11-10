Lubbock- The family of Yvonne Donna Stucker will celebrate her life of 74 years at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at College Avenue Baptist Church in Levelland, Texas. Yvonne passed on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 after a series of health issues.
In support of the health of her family, face coverings and social distancing are requested while attending the service.
Yvonne Warren Stucker was born on May 15, 1946 in Baird, Texas to Gene and Vaughndell Warren. She attended Levelland High School and South Plains College. She married Donny Stucker in Levelland March 26, 1965 and started a family, Amy and Terry. Yvonne was the secretary of College Avenue Baptist Church for 25 years. She enjoyed singing in the choir at College Avenue Baptist Church. She was a member of Bacon Heights Baptist Church in Lubbock where she enjoyed teaching Sunday School and singing in the choir.
In 2002, she lost her husband and her father and became the caregiver for her mother. Together they moved to Lubbock in 2003 to help care for her granddaughter, Zoey. The three of them were inseparable.
Yvonne had a passion for family and enjoyed the lake, the mountains, fishing and making Christmas candy.
Survivors include her children, Amy Gonzales and Terry Stucker (Mariel); 3 grandchildren: Joshua Gonzales, Taylor Gonzales and Zoey Stucker; and her brother, Darrell Warren.
The family would like to thank Promiseland Angel Arms for caring for her the last few months of her life.
You are encouraged to sign the virtual guest book and share memories and expressions of sympathy at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com
.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bacon Heights Baptist Church in Lubbock.