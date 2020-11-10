1/1
Yvonne Donna Stucker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Yvonne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- The family of Yvonne Donna Stucker will celebrate her life of 74 years at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at College Avenue Baptist Church in Levelland, Texas. Yvonne passed on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 after a series of health issues.

In support of the health of her family, face coverings and social distancing are requested while attending the service.

Yvonne Warren Stucker was born on May 15, 1946 in Baird, Texas to Gene and Vaughndell Warren. She attended Levelland High School and South Plains College. She married Donny Stucker in Levelland March 26, 1965 and started a family, Amy and Terry. Yvonne was the secretary of College Avenue Baptist Church for 25 years. She enjoyed singing in the choir at College Avenue Baptist Church. She was a member of Bacon Heights Baptist Church in Lubbock where she enjoyed teaching Sunday School and singing in the choir.

In 2002, she lost her husband and her father and became the caregiver for her mother. Together they moved to Lubbock in 2003 to help care for her granddaughter, Zoey. The three of them were inseparable.

Yvonne had a passion for family and enjoyed the lake, the mountains, fishing and making Christmas candy.

Survivors include her children, Amy Gonzales and Terry Stucker (Mariel); 3 grandchildren: Joshua Gonzales, Taylor Gonzales and Zoey Stucker; and her brother, Darrell Warren.

The family would like to thank Promiseland Angel Arms for caring for her the last few months of her life.

You are encouraged to sign the virtual guest book and share memories and expressions of sympathy at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com .

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bacon Heights Baptist Church in Lubbock.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
8067916200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved