Zachary Jordan Bartlett


1997 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Zachary Jordan Bartlett Obituary
Lubbock- Zachary Jordan Bartlett "Wee man" passed away on February 21, 2019. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 21 years at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Zachary Jordan Bartlett's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.

Zachary Jordan Bartlett was born on March 20, 1997, to Elmer and Paula Bartlett in Lubbock, Texas. He was raised right outside of Smyer, TX and attended Smyer schools from the time he was in kindergarten until his junior year. From there, he graduated from Premiere High School with his GED. He was recently working on classes towards becoming a loan officer and also found interest in being a drone pilot. He really loved to hunt and fish and found joy in anything that involved a firearm. Zachary had a heart the size of Texas and loved anyone he came to know very heavily.

Survivors include his parents, Elmer Joe and Paula K. Bartlett; brothers, Justin Joe Bartlett, and Joseph Tate Bartlett and wife, Carli; nephews, Jordan and Max Bartlett; uncles, Jerry Bartlett, and Cecil Marberry and wife, Sandra; aunts, Judy McDowell, and Gayla Mittel; and numerous cousins and other relatives.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019
