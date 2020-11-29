1/1
Zelda "Carolyn" Hancock
1938 - 2020
Lubbock- Zelda "Carolyn" Hancock of Lubbock passed away surrounded by family on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the age of 82. She was born September 9, 1938 in Lubbock to Bob and Velma (New) Hobgood. Carolyn grew up in Lubbock and worked as a bookkeeper most of her life. After the loss of her first husband, Drew Larry Warren in 1971, she continued raising their three children, Vicki, Dane and Dawn. On October 10, 1981 Carolyn married Wayne Hancock. The couple moved to Clovis, New Mexico before returning and retiring back in Lubbock in 1992.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Vicki Wright, Dane Warren (Emma), and Dawn Fahrlender (Terry); stepchildren, Lenora Jackson (Rick) and Bill Hancock (Lisa); seven grandchildren, Chelsea, Audra, Allison, Drew, Ramsey, Misti, and Trisha; five great-grandchildren, Toby, Trey, Tyler, Blaire and Casen; six step grandchildren, Rachel, Tiffany, Torie, Ethan, Twyla, and Oletta; and 17 step great-grandchildren.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands, Drew Warren in 1971 and Wayne Hancock in 2020; and two brothers, Chesley and Bennie Bob Hobgood.

Visitation will be 2:00-6:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Combest Family Funeral Homes with the family receiving friends 2:00-4:00 p.m. Memorial services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Monterey Church of Christ. Private burial will take place later.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Combest Family Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
